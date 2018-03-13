Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Everbridge (EVBG) Share Price

News headlines about Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Everbridge earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.7006426215669 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Everbridge (EVBG) opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,088.09, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.42. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.49 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 6,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $199,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $33,319.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,778. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

