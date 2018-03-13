Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Share Price

Media coverage about Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xinyuan Real Estate earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.5889630051475 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE XIN) traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.66, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $728.99 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd. (Xinyuan) is a holding company and conducts business primarily through its operating subsidiaries in China. The Company is a real estate developer and property manager that primarily focuses on residential properties. Xinyuan is engaged in developing large scale residential projects, which consist of multiple residential buildings that include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings or high-rise apartment buildings.

