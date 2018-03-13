Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Share Price

News headlines about Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hemisphere Media Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1724514898867 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.24. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-hemisphere-media-group-hmtv-share-price.html.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc is a Spanish-language media company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company served the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets with five Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in the United States, two Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in Latin America, and a broadcast television network in Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.