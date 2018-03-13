Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Israel Chemicals (ICL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Israel Chemicals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.0252519302346 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Israel Chemicals ( NYSE:ICL ) opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,840.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.

