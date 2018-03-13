Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Intrepid Potash (IPI) Share Price

Media headlines about Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intrepid Potash earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.3902492760883 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 591,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,670. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $523.36, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

In other news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 342,244 shares of company stock worth $1,155,155. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

