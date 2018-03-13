Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Forest Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.5515150664243 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,045.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.05 million. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other Universal Forest Products news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $743,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Scott Greene sold 3,299 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $122,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets, such as retail, construction and industrial. Its segments include North, South, West, Alternative Materials, International, idX Holdings, Inc (idX) and Corporate divisions.

