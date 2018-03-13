Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Share Price

Media coverage about Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gorman-Rupp earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.2091445126006 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp (GRC) opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.03, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.18. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th.

In related news, CFO James Kerr purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $111,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $167,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald D. Pittenger purchased 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,497.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at $116,409.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures and sells pumps and pump systems. The Company offers its products for use in dewatering; petroleum original equipment; agriculture; fire protection; heating, ventilating and air conditioning; military, and other liquid-handling applications. The Company operates in the manufacture and international sale of pumps and pump systems segment.

