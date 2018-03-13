Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Share Price

News stories about TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TrustCo Bank Corp NY earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.1511712263099 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ TRST) opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.37, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.08. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 57.78%.

TRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.25 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $10.00 target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Gennaro Dennis A. De bought 4,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustco Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal savings bank engaged in providing general banking services to individuals, partnerships and corporations. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank’s business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments.

