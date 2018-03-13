Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Share Price

News coverage about O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. O'Reilly Automotive earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.0656892924896 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.12. 708,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a market capitalization of $20,840.00, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. O'Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $279.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. BidaskClub raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.05.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $98,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $250,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,532.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $7,784,074. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

