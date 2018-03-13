Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Share Price

Press coverage about Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anika Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0590213515781 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics ( ANIK ) opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $785.98, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

