Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Stock Price

Media headlines about G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. G1 Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5038038124439 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ GTHX) opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. BidaskClub lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $86,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $150,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,302 shares of company stock worth $4,314,417.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-g1-therapeutics-gthx-stock-price.html.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its two clinical-stage candidates are trilaciclib (G1T28) and G1T38, which are potent, selective inhibitors of the validated kinase targets CDK4/6.

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.