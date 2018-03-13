Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Stock Price

News coverage about Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Building Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0137388829906 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 42,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $683.28 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $516.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.28 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBM shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

