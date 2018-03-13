Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Price

News headlines about Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dorian LPG earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 48.2979618252199 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Dorian LPG (LPG) traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 170,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.02. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Dorian LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw purchased 726,460 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $5,470,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-dorian-lpg-lpg-stock-price.html.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.