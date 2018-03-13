Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Stock Price

Media headlines about CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CoBiz Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.6832066544184 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get CoBiz Financial alerts:

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. CoBiz Financial has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 18.58%. research analysts anticipate that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COBZ. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoBiz Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other news, EVP Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of CoBiz Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,854.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Huss sold 2,500 shares of CoBiz Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $49,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,485.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $326,751. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cobiz-financial-cobz-stock-price.html.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.