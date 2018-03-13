Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pretium Resources (PVG) Stock Price

News coverage about Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pretium Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7397095021547 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Pretium Resources (PVG) opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,270.00, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.10. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVG. CIBC downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

