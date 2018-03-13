Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emergent Biosolutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.7160574450211 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Singular Research boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE EBS) opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.85. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $53.50.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.96 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 21,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,049,516.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $93,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

