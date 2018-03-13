Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Waterstone Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.1008370051086 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSBF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ WSBF) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 20,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.27, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.13.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc is the holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (WaterStone Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Company operates in two segments: community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services. Its consumer products include loan products, deposit products, and personal investment services.

