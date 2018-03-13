Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Twilio (TWLO) Stock Price

News articles about Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twilio earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.4393733796196 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Twilio (TWLO) opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $3,820.00 and a PE ratio of -51.26.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.
In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $132,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 10,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $273,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock worth $4,020,701. 25.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).
