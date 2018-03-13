Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Share Price

Press coverage about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.4581439508172 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8,527.20, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

