Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nevro (NVRO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nevro earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9590849331357 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Nevro ( NVRO ) opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of -0.51. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 14,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $1,204,062.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,913,822 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

