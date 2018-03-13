Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Share Price

Headlines about Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greenlight Capital Re earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9390883248325 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE ) traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 79,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,116. The company has a market cap of $614.51, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.89. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.15.

In other news, General Counsel Laura Accurso sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $198,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roitman purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 270,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,229.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

