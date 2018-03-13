Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vivint Solar (VSLR) Share Price

Media stories about Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vivint Solar earned a daily sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1626151310036 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) remained flat at $$3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 946,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.30. Vivint Solar has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million. Vivint Solar had a net margin of 78.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSLR. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 36,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $118,348.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 71,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $232,846.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,900.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,714 shares of company stock valued at $608,277 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.

