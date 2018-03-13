Sociall 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,155.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Sociall has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Sociall has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $2,155.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00911750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00107937 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00211231 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

