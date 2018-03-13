Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNCE. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Snyder's-Lance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Snyder's-Lance to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Snyder's-Lance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4,912.09, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Snyder's-Lance has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.45 million. Snyder's-Lance had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Snyder's-Lance will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snyder's-Lance in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snyder's-Lance in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

