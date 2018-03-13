Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Rappaport sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $18,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,156 shares of company stock valued at $18,874,792. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA Inc ( NYSE SKX ) opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6,629.70, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $970.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers USA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Vetr upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.03 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

