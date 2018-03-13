SINA (SINA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SINA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SINA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SINA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.00.

SINA (SINA) opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. SINA has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $8,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.03.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. SINA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SINA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,365,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,631,000 after acquiring an additional 466,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

