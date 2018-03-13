Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicom in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (SILC) opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.03. Silicom has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its stake in Silicom by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 6,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/silicom-silc-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-strong-sell.html.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. (Silicom) is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and support of networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems and communications devices. The Company’s products include server network interface cards with and without bypass (Server Adapters); Intelligent and programmable cards, with features, such as encryption, acceleration, data compression, redirection, time stamping, network capture solutions, field programmable gate array (FPGA) based ultra-low latency solutions, and/or other offload features and/or compute blades (Smart Cards), and standalone Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.