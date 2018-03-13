Silicom (SILC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicom in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Silicom (SILC) opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.03. Silicom has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $77.95.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd. (Silicom) is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and support of networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems and communications devices. The Company’s products include server network interface cards with and without bypass (Server Adapters); Intelligent and programmable cards, with features, such as encryption, acceleration, data compression, redirection, time stamping, network capture solutions, field programmable gate array (FPGA) based ultra-low latency solutions, and/or other offload features and/or compute blades (Smart Cards), and standalone Products.
