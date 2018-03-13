SIG (SHI) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.40) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 145 ($2.00) to GBX 160 ($2.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 194 ($2.68) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 155.92 ($2.15).

Shares of SIG (SHI) opened at GBX 140.03 ($1.93) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $813.38 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.32. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.20 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.90 ($2.55).

SIG (LON:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The company had revenue of GBX 287.84 billion for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £14,987.80 ($20,707.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,842.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of building products in Europe. The Company is engaged in the supply of specialist products to construction and related markets. It operates in two segments: UK & Ireland and Mainland Europe. It focuses its activities into approximately three product sectors: Insulation and Energy Management; Exteriors, and Interiors.

