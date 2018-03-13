SIBCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $125,670.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $125,670.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00019473 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,077.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.01 or 0.07685860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.15 or 0.11197200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.01927080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.41 or 0.02814530 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00222706 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00116177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00871391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.86 or 0.03163800 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,497,068 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

