Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Expands By 14.3%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,851,116 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 15th total of 14,742,390 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,284,000 after purchasing an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 11,026,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358,345 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,023,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 92.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Henry Schein by 99.4% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,493,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $87.50) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Henry Schein from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ HSIC ) opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/short-interest-in-henry-schein-inc-hsic-expands-by-14-3.html.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.