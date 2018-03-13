Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Expands By 22.8%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,992 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 15th total of 6,377,570 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,415,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 135,205 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $596,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 51,106 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $209,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,720 shares of company stock worth $1,814,296 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,897,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,720 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin ( NASDAQ AMRN ) opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in lipid science focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of Vascepa segment. The Company’s lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

