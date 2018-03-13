Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,620.00, a PE ratio of 298.18 and a beta of 0.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/shenandoah-telecommunications-shen-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company’s segments are Wireless, Cable, Wireline and Other. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.