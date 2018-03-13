Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Plans Jan 18 Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a jan 18 dividend on Thursday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 125.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.2%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9,248.01, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Plans Jan 18 Dividend of $0.10” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/shaw-communications-inc-sjr-plans-jan-18-dividend-of-0-10.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.