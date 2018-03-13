Serica Energy (SQZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.52) target price on the stock.

Serica Energy (SQZ) opened at GBX 71 ($0.98) on Friday. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 20.25 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of $187.21 and a P/E ratio of 1,014.29.

Serica Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas company. The Company has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The Company’s segments include UK, Ireland and Africa. It holds licenses in the Central North Sea and the East Irish Sea, which includes the Columbus Field.

