Sensato Investors LLC Invests $19.36 Million in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 220,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,000. Amphenol accounts for about 2.4% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Amphenol Co. ( APH ) opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $28,238.92, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

In other news, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $124,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,152.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

