SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) PT Raised to $15.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEAS. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,330.00, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.83. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 576,620 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,198,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

