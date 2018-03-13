SEA (SE) vs. Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

SEA (NYSE: SE) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SEA and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -141.10% N/A -48.73% Bottomline Technologies -3.67% 7.20% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SEA and Bottomline Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bottomline Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

SEA currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.89%. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.48%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEA and Bottomline Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA N/A N/A N/A ($1.71) -6.70 Bottomline Technologies $349.41 million 4.60 -$33.13 million ($0.36) -109.83

SEA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats SEA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, formerly Garena Interactive Holding Limited, is an Internet company. The Company operates through three segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Company has developed an integrated platform consisting of digital entertainment focused on online games, e-commerce, and digital financial services focused on e-wallet services. Its platforms include Garena, Shopee, and AirPay. Garena provides access to engaging mobile and personal computer (PC) online games, live streaming game play, as well as social features such as user chat and online forums. Shopee is an e-commerce marketplace where users come together to browse, shop and sell on-the-go, anytime, anywhere. AirPay App is the Company’s digital financial services business that provides e-wallet services to consumers through the AirPay App and to small businesses through the AirPay counter application.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location. It operates through four segments: Payments and Transactional Documents, Hosted Solutions, Digital Banking and Other. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions, including making and collecting payments and generating and storing business documents. The Hosted Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings. The Digital Banking segment provides solutions to banking and financial institution customers. The Other segment consists of its healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.

