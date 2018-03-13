SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti Acquires 100,000 Shares

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.70, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 17.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains.

