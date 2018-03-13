Scott D. Cook Sells 207,110 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 207,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $36,422,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ INTU) traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $177.68. 1,680,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,000. The company has a market capitalization of $45,420.00, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $179.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 72.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 471,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,412,000 after acquiring an additional 196,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,337.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 130,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 121,235 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $959,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.3% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 504,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 296,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scott D. Cook Sells 207,110 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/scott-d-cook-sells-207110-shares-of-intuit-inc-intu-stock.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.