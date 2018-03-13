Scotiabank Lowers Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.U) Price Target to C$7.00

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.10 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Pure Multi-Family REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pure Multi-Family REIT from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Pure Multi-Family REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.U) opened at C$6.12 on Friday. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $479.56 and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).

