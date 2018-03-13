Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,672 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $14,953.48, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.54%.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $300,424.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Luis sold 123,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $6,191,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,551 shares of company stock worth $7,020,158 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

