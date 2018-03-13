Sciencast Management LP Takes $993,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.52 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $17,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,084,104 shares in the company, valued at $10,856,017,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,261 shares of company stock worth $18,627,485. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE LLY) opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eli Lilly and Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $87,220.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sciencast Management LP Takes $993,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/sciencast-management-lp-takes-993000-position-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.