Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.14 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,932 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,543,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ali Salehpour sold 125,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $6,440,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,716 shares of company stock worth $16,850,796. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $64,060.00, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company’s segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

