Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 59.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE NBHC) opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.85, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.87 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other National Bank news, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $130,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $698,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 target price on National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBH) is a bank holding company. Through Bank Midwest, N.A. (Bank Midwest), NBH’s primary business is to offer a range of products and financial services to both its commercial and consumer customers, located in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The Company offers an array of lending products to cater to the customers’ needs, including, but not limited to, small business loans, equipment loans, term loans, asset-backed loans, letters of credit, commercial lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home equity and consumer loans.

