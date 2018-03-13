Savaria Co. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS ) opened at C$18.60 on Monday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$19.24. The firm has a market cap of $768.50, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation is a Canada-based company, which offers a range of stairlifts, platform lifts, and residential and commercial elevators. The Company operates through two segments: Accessibility and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for both straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined platform lifts and elevators for home and commercial use.

