Sapience Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,686,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,870,000 after buying an additional 2,539,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,039,000 after purchasing an additional 567,817 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,331,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,434,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,966,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,808,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,803 shares during the last quarter.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc ( NYSE HTA ) opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $5,253.43, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.70%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

