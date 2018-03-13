Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SalvaRx Group (LON:SALV) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.49) price objective on shares of SalvaRx Group in a research note on Friday.

Get SalvaRx Group alerts:

SalvaRx Group (SALV) opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.00. SalvaRx Group has a one year low of GBX 17.54 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.61).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SalvaRx Group (SALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Capital Partners” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/salvarx-group-salv-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-northland-capital-partners.html.

SalvaRx Group plc, formerly 3Legs Resources plc, is an investing company. The Company is engaged in drug discovery and development, focused on immune-oncology. The Company’s segment is appraisal of investment targets meeting the Company’s investment policy. The Company is focused on evaluation and assessment of investment opportunities in line with the investment policy.

Receive News & Ratings for SalvaRx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalvaRx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.