RWE (RWE) Given a €19.40 Price Target at Commerzbank

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €19.40 ($23.95) target price by Commerzbank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.
RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($34.07) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. S&P Global set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($22.84) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.61 ($25.45).
Shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) traded down €0.34 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €19.31 ($23.83). 11,181,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RWE has a 1 year low of €13.63 ($16.83) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($28.74). The company has a market cap of $12,210.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.39.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.
