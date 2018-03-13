Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV) opened at C$17.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.88, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.35. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$16.72 and a 12-month high of C$21.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Raises Information Services (ISV) Price Target to C$20.00” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/royal-bank-of-canada-raises-information-services-isv-price-target-to-c20-00.html.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corp is a Canada-based full-service provider of registry and information services and solutions to governments and private sector organizations. The Company’s segments include Registries and Services. The Registries segment involves the provision of registry and information services and solutions to governments and private sector organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.