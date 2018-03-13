Robert Yates Clagett Purchases 1,603 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Robert Yates Clagett purchased 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $24,926.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $384,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ SONA) opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $18.48.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.72%. research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

SONA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

